$17 ($15 adv.; ages 18+).

press release: Los Angeles-based electronic duo Phantoms (aka Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola) released their latest single “Say It” [feat. Anna Clendening] via Casablanca Records/Republic Records. The track merges the group’s airy nocturnal production with a striking vocal performance from Anna Clendening. The track builds from vulnerable verses into a hypnotic hook that proves impossible to shake.

“Say It” heralds the arrival of the group’s forthcoming new Disconnect EP—set for release next week on July 19. The project also boasts “Designs for You”, which has become one of the most played tracks on Sirius XM over the last two months, and also heavily supported by notable DJs around the globe including Pete Tong, Diplo, Martin Garrix, Fisher, Chris Lake, The Magician & Dillon Francis.

Last year, Phantoms released the much buzzed about “Lay With Me” feat. Vanessa Hudgens, which has amassed over 11 million combined streams to date. The success of “Lay With Me” followed their chart topping “Just A Feeling” [feat. VÉRITÉ] from the duo's self-titled debut, Phantoms out via Casablanca Records / Republic Records. “Just A Feeling” clinched the #1 spot on the Sirius/XM BPM Top 20 Countdown for over eight weeks and shattered the previous record in the process. It closed out 2017 as #1 on the Countdown and BPM’s “Breaker of the Year.” The single held the #1 spot at Dance Radio for 4 straight weeks in addition to peaking at #1 on the iTunes Top Electronic Songs Chart and clearing over 15 million combined streams to date. Last summer, Phantoms played Firefl y Festival, Electric Forest, SnowGlobe and Billboard Hot 100 Festival. This Spring, they performed at festivals around the globe, including Ultra and made their Japan debut. Applauded by NPR, Billboard, Dancing Astronaut, and more, Phantoms have cemented their status as electronic music’s hottest live act

