Pheasant Branch Conservancy Restoration Celebration

media release: Celebration of the completion of four years of restoration on 160-acre of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. This event will include a project overview and a walk/roll through the project.

Monday, August 5, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Pheasant Branch Conservancy (Prairie Lot), ﻿5000 Pheasant Branch Rd, Middleton

Event will start under a tent near the parking lot. Participants will hear from project leaders then have the option to walk and see the restoration area with Dane County Parks Botanists/Naturalists.

In 2019, Dane County purchased 160 acres as an addition to the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. This property contains the headwaters for an intermittent stream into Pheasant Branch Creek and is a recharge area of Frederick Spring, presenting a tremendous opportunity for stormwater management and water quality improvements to the Pheasant Branch Watershed and Lake Mendota.

This restoration project emphasized species diversity and the prairie was seeded with over 100 different native plant species per acre. The project partners dubbed this high quality and diverse prairie as a “Platinum Prairie.” The property was split into four quadrants, one of which was seeded each year, for four years, winter 2021 – winter 2024.

Thanks to significant private funding, supplemental prairie seeds were purchased to attain species diversity goals. This included a $100,000 grant from Clean Lakes Alliance, with generous support from Alliant Energy Foundation, HyCite and our Friends of Clean Lakes Program. The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy raised $100,000 through local grassroots fundraising efforts including a very generous contribution of $50,000 from one individual.

The restored prairie is incredibly valuable for wildlife habitat, carbon sequestration and water infiltration.

This is a celebration of four years of restoration efforts and a chance for partners and donors to see the results.