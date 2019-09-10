Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Master Plan

press release: The city of Middleton has started the process of creating a master plan for the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Restoration and Improvements. This planning process is designed on improving the creek corridor and making it more resilient to future flooding. An rfp solicited proposals for the work and a team headed by Cardno that includes KL Engineering and Jensen Ecology was selected. The work is being funded jointly by the Friends of Pheasant Branch and the City of Middleton. On Tuesday, September 10, another public input opportunity for the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor will be provided at 7:00 pm in the Kromrey Middle School Cafetorium. The team working on the master plan will be discussing the various options being considered and soliciting feedback. Please join us to share concerns and desired improvements for this important corridor! In advance of the meeting, we are seeking input regarding the public’s preference for Streambank Stabilization (https://polco.us/m70d3) and Bridge Design (https://polco.us/m9044), please click on each link for both brief surveys.