RSVP for Phenology: Keeping Track of Nature

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

21 Saturday, 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Phenology—Keeping Track of Nature. March is the perfect time to tune into spring unfolding. Phenology—the study of periodic occurrences in nature—is both art and science, practiced for millennia across cultures and regions. Learn about different approaches, and even invent your own. Instructor: Kathy Miner, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by March 17. Meet at the Visitor Center. UW-Madison Arboretum,1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888.  https://arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/adult-education/classes/

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
