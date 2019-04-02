RSVP for Phenology: Tracking Nature

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

4/6/19   Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Phenology—Tracking Nature. Tune in to signs of early spring. Phenology—the study of periodic occurrences in nature—is both art and science, practiced for millennia across cultures and regions. Learn about different approaches, and even invent your own. Instructor: Kathy Miner, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by April 2. Meet at the Visitor Center. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/classes/

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
