RSVP for Phenology: Tracking Nature

4/6/19 Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Phenology—Tracking Nature. Tune in to signs of early spring. Phenology—the study of periodic occurrences in nature—is both art and science, practiced for millennia across cultures and regions. Learn about different approaches, and even invent your own. Instructor: Kathy Miner, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by April 2. Meet at the Visitor Center. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/classes/