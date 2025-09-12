Phil Angotti & Tommi Zender

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

Expect a desert-island helping of classic & deep-cut SIMON & GARFUNKEL songs spanning their recorded career. Angotti & Zender morph seamlessly, blending their beautiful vocals; in other words no one guy has to be Garfunkel the whole time. The two are seasoned guitarists, which helps bring in original-recording elements into their live arrangements. The two artists are long-time friends who absolutely love this music, and it shows. The show has received standing ovations wherever they’ve presented it over the last decade.

920-563-9391
