7:30 pm on 2/6 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/7-8. $30.

media release: Originally from Oshawa in Ont, Canada, Phil Hanley started performing stand-up in Vancouver. He’s a stand-up, actor, and writer who is a staple of the NYC comedy scene and a regular at the Comedy cellar. A favorite on the late night TV circuit, he has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central’s John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show.

Phil self-released his recent stand-up special Ooh La La on his YouTube channel. Phil is also currently writing a memoir titled Spellbound, in which he recounts his lifelong struggle with dyslexia and how comedy became his saving grace. The book will be released by Henry Holt – Macmillan next year.

Phil was featured in the hit feature film I Feel Pretty and the Comedy Central sketch series Inside Amy Schumer, both alongside fellow comic Amy Schumer, as well as in the film Sundowners alongside Tim Heidecker. His half-hour stand-up special can be seen on Comedy Central and iTunes, and his cult favorite comedy album Please Don’t Chit Chat While I’m Pursuing My Dream was released in 2018.