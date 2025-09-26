media release: Phil travels the world and explores different cultures one bite at a time. “Somebody Feed Phil” on Netflix is Phil’s latest television series, following his culinary adventures as he goes to all the best food destinations. Phil has a childlike wonder and curiosity about different cultures, with food serving as the entry point for deeper understanding and connection. After eating with Phil, strangers feel like family. Whether it’s from sharing a love of pork, or sharing a good laugh, Phil grows his family with every new city.

Phil Rosenthal first gained national recognition by creating the iconic CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which won 16 Primetime Emmys. A self-described foodie, he has always been an ardent supporter of restaurants and food culture, which led to the creation of the James Beard Award winning PBS documentary series “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having.”