Phil Van Valkenberg Connector Bike and Hike Trail Dedication

media release: The Friends of the Camrock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail, Inc. wish to extend an invitation to the community to the dedication and groundbreaking of the Phil Van Valkenberg Connector Bike and Hike Trail on August 1st, 2021, from 2:30-4:30pm at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge.

The connector trail is named after longtime bicycle advocate Phil Van Valkenberg. Phil grew up in Cambridge where his parents, Nancy and Bill Van Valkenberg owned and operated Van’s Shoe Store for more than 30 years. Like many young kids of the time, he delivered newspapers by bike around town during his school years. Van Valkenberg graduated from Cambridge High School in 1963. While attending UW Madison, he turned to biking for transportation when his motorcycle broke down in 1968. From then on, he became passionate about bicycling. He co-founded the Yellow Jersey Bike Co-op in Madison, wrote eight books about cycling in Wisconsin as well as seven editions of the Wisconsin Biking Guide for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. He also helped bring about the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, helped organize the first Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival in 1983 which is now the second longest running mountain bike race in the country, along with other iconic races and rides such as the Fat Tire Tour of Milwaukee, and the Steel is Real Ride. He has been a leader in Wisconsin’s cycling culture and was inducted into the Wisconsin Bicycle Hall of Fame in 2017.

Despite suffering a debilitating stroke in 2014, Van Valkenberg continues to cycle using a tandem recumbent tricycle. Van Valkenberg continues to be an inspiration to others to enjoy life and the beauty of Wisconsin any way you can.

Complimentary soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. There will be live music by Trophy Husbands and a silent auction to help raise funds for future development and amenities for the trail.