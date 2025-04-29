Philanthropy & Financial Planning

media release: Start your morning with coffee, donuts and meaningful insights from Joanna Burish, MBA, Managing Partner of Custer Burish Financial Services, on Tuesday, April 29 at 8:30am. Discover how financial advisors can support your charitable goals and make a lasting impact through thoughtful giving. Then stick around for a high-energy spoken word performance by The Mayhem Poets at 10am — a perfect pairing of inspiration and entertainment! This performance is courtesy of Overture's OnStage Student Field Trip series.