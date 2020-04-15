Philharmonic Chorus of Madison

April 15, 7 pm , in the Oakwood Arts Center, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison

April 17, 7:30 pm, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church

April 19, 2 pm, Bethany United Methodist Church, Madison

press release: “Ever Ancient, Ever New”

In celebration of Patrick Gorman’s 25th anniversary as chorus director, the chorus has commissioned a piece, a new arrangement of a chant from Roman times that remains popular to this day. It is the the Easter sequence “Victimae Paschali” attributed to priest, chaplin and hermit Wipo of Burgundy, and the arrangement in honor of Director Gorman is by tenor J. Guy Stalnaker. Program includes Ubi caritas by Ola Gjeilo, O vos omnes by David Dickau, and Vinea mea electa by Francis Poulenc. Also, If ye love me, by Thomas Tallis.

