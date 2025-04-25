× Expand Daniel Rivera Members of Philharmonic Chorus of Madison. Philharmonic Chorus of Madison

media release: The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison is proud to announce its upcoming spring concert, From Sea to Sky, which will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 2:00 pm at the First Unitarian Society in Madison.

This spring, join the Philharmonic Chorus for a musical journey celebrating the beauty of the changing seasons and the grandeur of the natural world. From Sea to Sky will feature a diverse program of choral works, ranging from tender, intimate moments to uplifting, rousing anthems that evoke the enduring human spirit. It’s a concert that promises to inspire, uplift, and connect audiences with the awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

Program Highlights:

The concert will include a selection of choral pieces that explore nature’s beauty, the human

experience, and the shifting of seasons. The program features the following works:

● You Are the New Day - By John David, Arr. Peter Knight

● Bluebird - By Charles Villiers Stanford

● Northern Lights - By Ola Gjeilo

● A Quiet Rain - By Hildor Lundvik

● Windy Nights - By John Rutter

● Sing a Song of Sixpence - By John Rutter

● Winds - By Lloyd Pfautsch

● Ripple Effect - By Sarah Quartel

Intermission

● Unclouded Day - Arr. Shawn Kirchner

● More Waters Rising - By Saro Lynch-Thomason, Arr. Saunder Choi

● Loch Lomond - Arr. Ralph Vaughan Williams

● Dirait-on - By Morten Lauridsen

● On the Mountain - By Jennifer Lucy Cook

● Bridge Over Troubled Water - By Paul Simon, Arr. Kirby Shaw

"We are thrilled to bring From Sea to Sky to life for our Madison audience," said Clare Malinowski, artistic director of the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison. "This concert is a celebration of the changing seasons, the natural world, and the human connection to both. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together and experience the beauty and power of music."