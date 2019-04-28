press release: Madison’s premier a cappella chorus, the one that provides a festive start to the holiday season with the ever popular Tudor Holiday Dinner Concerts at the Memorial Union, has three spring concerts, and they are free! The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, under direction of Dr. Patrick Gorman, presents the free, spring concert series.

The concert program includes Quatre Motets sur des themes gregoriens by Maurice Duruflé, When David Heard by Norman Dinerstein, and works from the Baroque Era by Antonio Lotti and Orlando Gibbons. Dr. Gorman also has included a spiritual, always popular, The Battle of Jericho, arranged by Moses Hogan. A concert highlight, especially for members, is Only in sleep, a contemporary piece by Ēriks Ešenvalds. The selection is dedicated in memory of longtime Philharmonic Chorus member Jeanne Maruska.

At the final concert, the chorus also will award three scholarships to Madison area high school students, allowing them to attend the UW-Madison Summer Music Clinic. In 1981, the chorus began this initiative, offering students an opportunity to spend a week with teachers devoted to excellence in music education. Since 1991, the chorus has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to over 130 students.

Reception following each concert. For more about the chorus and its scholarship initiative, visit: https://www.philharmonicchorusofmadison.org/

Dates, Venues & Locations:

Wednesday, April 24, 7 pm, in the Arts Center of Oakwood Village University Woods, 6209 Mineral Point Road;

Friday, April 26, 7:30 pm, at 944 E. Gorham Street, and

Sunday, April 28, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road.