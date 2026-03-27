× Expand Daniel Rivera Members of Philharmonic Chorus of Madison. Philharmonic Chorus of Madison

from the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison newsletter: Our concert series Home Sweet Home explores the meaning of home across cultures, landscapes, and relationships. The program begins with folk songs from various homelands, honoring the traditions, languages, and stories that shape who we are. As the music unfolds, the focus turns inward — toward the comfort, faith, friendship, and love that make any place feel like home. From heritage to harmony, this concert celebrates the connections that shelter and sustain us.

We are looking forward to sharing our Spring concerts with you on:

Wednesday, April 29, at 7:00 pm: A closed performance for the residents of Oakwood Village

Friday, May 1, at 7:30 pm, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive

Sunday, May 3, at 2:00 pm, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 South Segoe Road

Tickets for our public performances on May 1 and 3 are available from our website. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $10 for students 13 and older, and free to children 12 and under. https://philharmonicchorusofmadison.ludus.com

We are also excited to share this concert series on our tour to Sweden and Denmark in late March. For about a year now, we have been planning a tour to share music with the communities in these two countries – sharing not only our love of music, but hopefully bringing a sense of togetherness to a strained and confusing time.

Fortunately, after our tour and Spring concerts, we will also have one more opportunity to share music this season on Sunday, June 7, in a combined concert with Chant Claire, a Milwaukee community choir, coming to Madison for their own regional tour.

Please check our website for more information on this event.

We greatly appreciate your attendance to our concerts and being able to share this music from now and into the future. We are able to do this by contributions from our Patrons that help our chorus keep going and help sponsor scholarships for young musicians to further their musical journeys by attending music clinics over the Summer. Your donations help in so many ways and in all ways centered around the creation, making, and continuing of sharing music. Please feel free to use the enclosed form to send in a donation or go to our website to donate electronically.

https://www.philharmonicchorusofmadison.org/donate

Our Mission continues: We love to sing, we live to sing, for you, with you. Creating music together,

On behalf of the The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison — Kim Huff — patron chair

For more information and to stay updated on ticketing details, visit the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison’s website at philharmonicchorusofmadison.org/upcoming-performances