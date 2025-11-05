× Expand Daniel Rivera Members of Philharmonic Chorus of Madison. Philharmonic Chorus of Madison

media release: The Philharmonic Chorus presents A Winter Serenade: Home for the Holidays.

The Chorus has returned for seasonal singing that brings warmth and cheer to us all in this upcoming time of year. Personally, when I think of warmth, cheer, and the holidays, I think of home and cozying up with my family. I think of hopeful faces of children enjoying the snow and the fun they have, and the faces of family members rekindling the joy of the season. That joy lingers with us throughout the year, and sometimes the quietness of winter helps remind us of the new beginnings that are to come and the peace this time of year can bring as well.

A line from our piece “Earth Song,”

can help us remember that these things can feel like home too:

“But music and singing have been my refuge, And music and singing be my light.”

I hope we all feel the gifts of the season in the songs that we sing and the music that we share.

Pieces we are singing this season include “Toboggan!” by Mona Lyn Reese, “Wake, Awake, for Night is Flying” by F. Melius Christiansen, “Ocho Kandelikas” arranged by Joshua Jacobson, and “Home for the Holidays” arranged by Mac Huff.

We will be honored to have you join us at one of these concerts this Winter season.

Friday December 12, 7:30 pm, WYSO Center for Music, 1118 East Washington Avenue

Saturday December 13, 4:00 pm, Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road

General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students 13 and older, and free to children 12 and under. All tickets are available starting in early November from our website: www. philharmonicchorusofmadison. org/upcoming-performances