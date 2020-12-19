ONLINE: Philharmonic Chorus of Madison

press release: Though we may have to make our own wassail and have dinners in our own homes this year, we still want to ring in the holiday season with you! The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison will be presenting a virtual Tudor Dinner concert on Saturday, December 19, at 4:00pm CST. RSVP to attend the virtual event premiere on Zoom, or if you can’t join us that day, the recording will be available here on this website after the “live” broadcast.

Walk down memory lane as we celebrate our annual holiday tradition with recordings and photos from past Tudors, as well as some pieces we recorded for you from our homes this fall! This event is free and open to the public.

Stay tuned for more information: follow our Facebook page or sign up to receive an email reminder.