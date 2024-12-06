Philharmonic Chorus of Madison

media release: We are in the midst of our season preparing music for our Winter Serenade!

From lovely to lively pieces, we will share musical works from long past to contemporary; celebrating the winter season itself to holidays within it; and from beautiful polyphonic choral works to traditional more homophonic carols sung among and with you!

We have three opportunities for you to join us for our winter concert:

Friday, December 6th, 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 7th, 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 8th, 2:00 pm

Each concert will be presented at: The Starlight Theater — Madison Youth Arts — 4th Floor, 1055 East Mifflin St, Madison, WI, 53703

Assigned seating tickets for the concert are $30 each; with tickets for children, 12 years old and under, free of charge. We will also have locally sourced treats and coffee to enjoy after the concert. Tickets for the general public will be available to purchase starting on Friday, November 8th, 2024 from our website.

We will be so honored and pleased to share this season of joy with you.

Come join in the merriment!