Philharmonic Chorus of Madison with Chant Claire

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media release: Milwaukee-based choir Chant Claire joins the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison for Like as the Hart, a collaborative choral concert exploring spiritual longing, human struggle, and the hard-won promise of peace through music spanning Renaissance polyphony to contemporary sacred works.

The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison will open the evening concert with a featured set of choral works before joining Chant Claire for Herbert Howells’ monumental Like as the Hart, a sweeping multi-movement work that moves between prophecy, lamentation, judgment, and radiant hope. Drawing on texts from Isaiah, Joel, and the Psalms, the work traces a landscape of upheaval and thirst before gradually arriving at music of consolation and joy.

Chant Claire then continues the program with a set exploring resilience, communal strength, and reassurance through works including Michael Barrett’s Inkosi Namandla, Knut Nystedt’s beloved Be Not Afraid, and Moses Hogan’s powerful arrangement of We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace.

Together, the repertoire creates a dramatic progression from desolation toward reassurance. Thunderous prophetic choruses give way to moments of stillness, prayer, and communal strength before the evening concludes with both ensembles united once more for Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s luminous Sicut Cervus. Returning to the image of the soul longing for flowing streams, the concert closes in stillness, clarity, and peace.

This special collaboration unites two Wisconsin ensembles committed to expressive and community-centered choral artistry. Founded in 1946, the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison has long been one of the region’s leading a cappella choruses, performing a wide-ranging repertoire spanning Renaissance masterworks to contemporary music under the direction of Clare Malinowski. Together with Chant Claire’s chamber-inspired, large-ensemble approach and dramatic programming, the ensembles present an evening of music that speaks directly to a world searching for renewal, courage, and peace.

Earlier in the day, Chant Claire will present a free performance in the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda at 10am, featuring a contrasting program of contemporary sacred pieces, prophetic texts, and choral masterworks. The set includes music by Michael Ostrzyga, Charles Villiers Stanford, Herbert Howells, Nikolai Golovanov, Katarina Gimon, Anthony Maglione, and selections from Herbert Howells’s Like as the Hart. Seating will be available in the Rotunda for attendees.

Moving through music of urgency, lament, fire, and endurance, the morning performance serves as a thematic companion to the evening collaboration concert with the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison. Together, the two programs create an expansive musical journey from upheaval and longing toward consolation, communal strength, and peace.

About Chant Claire

Chant Claire—French for “clear song”—is a Milwaukee-based choir founded in 2013 by Benjamin Bedroske. The ensemble brings together music educators, performers, and community members committed to creating authentic music in an authentic community, combining the power of a large choir with the clarity of chamber singing. Chant Claire has collaborated with leading regional arts organizations and has appeared in workshops and conventions including the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the American Guild of Organists’ 100th Anniversary Regional Convention.

About Benjamin Bedroske

Benjamin Bedroske, founder and artistic director of Chant Claire, is a Milwaukee-area conductor, educator, and composer. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, he directs music at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, co-directs choirs at Chesterton Academy, and leads the Stevan Sijacki Choir of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. His work includes collaborations with Skylight Music Theatre, the Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses tour, and ensembles throughout Wisconsin.