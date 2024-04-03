Philosopher's Grove Redesign

media release: The Wisconsin History Center will be groundbreaking on their amazing new facility on the Capitol Square this Spring. As a result of that project, the city of Madison has the opportunity to redesign the adjacent Plaza space at the top of State Street along the 100 Block of West Mifflin Street.

Please join city Planning and Design Staff OUTSIDE on the plaza site (at the former Wisconsin Historical Museum) to share your ideas for the future of this important public space. Be sure to dress for the weather!

If rain: Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Room 301\.