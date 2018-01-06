Phil's Dance
VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: A FREE event! "Phil's Dance and Celebration of Life" will be held on this Saturday, January 6th at 2:30 pm to 8 pm at VFW #7591 at 301 Cottage Grove Road. Phil passed on November 22, 2017, but his abundant spirit and joy live on in the lives of the many he touched. To celebrate his legacy of love of life, dancing, music and friends we are having (what else?) a fabulous DANCE and POTLUCK!!
2:30 - 3:30 LADIES MUST SWING !
3:45 - 5:00 MARCY AND THE HIGHLIGHTS !
5:30 - ON DJ KEVIN SCHOEN !
There will be breaks in the music to share your special "Phil" memories, view Phil's life in photos & film, make new friends, and maybe learn a dance or two! There will be POTLUCK at 5:30, an excellent opportunity for some of you to show off your culinary skills ! RSVP and questions to: Jan Hagen (608) 243-9286 or janet49hagen@gmail.com and let Jan know what you might be bringing. There will be cake provided ! Full cash bar available at the front bar of VFW. This will be a FREE event, but we are accepting gifts and donations to help out and to compensate the cost of the hall and other expenses (please make checks payable to Jan Hagen). If you would like please feel free to wear purple or purple/silver in a show of support for those who suffer from Pancreatic Cancer. Spread the word of this very special event !! Feel free to forward this email!