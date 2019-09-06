SUN, AUG 25 – SUN, OCT 27. Reception FRI, SEP 6 from 6 PM – 8 PM.

press release: Phoenix from the Ashes is a unique partnership between the Madison Parks Department, Madison Arts Commission, and Wisconsin Urban Wood. The trees, once felled, were milled by The Wood Cycle of Wisconsin, an urban wood supplier and maker in Oregon. The milled ash wood was made available to local nonprofits for construction projects, high schools for class instruction, and artists for sculptures and installations. This exhibition in the Overture Galleries, highlights the sculptures created by artists including: Eric Adjetey Anang – Gene Delcourt – Thomas Ferrella – Ryan Frank – Aaron Granat – Roald Gunderson – Richard Judd – Aaron Laux – Tom Loeser – Paul Morrison – Andrea Oleniczak & Taylor Kurrie – William Rice – Sylvie Rosenthal – Katherine Steichen Rosing