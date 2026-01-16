media release: The Phoenix Group provides space for discussion, skill building, and access to resources through presentations and workshops. This group is open and specifically for individuals who identify as female and are impacted by the criminal justice system

Meetings every other Tuesday, 5:30-8:00 PM, JustDane Offices: 128 E. Olin Ave., Suite 202, Madison.

For more information contact:

Shanita at shanita@justdane.org

Jaylin at jaylin@justdane.org

Brenda at brenda@justdane.org

or call (608) 256-0906

Meals provided for those who RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJvE8EkJLDFFC9KhucUb5tVAoT2WOc3v9_PFYQ4KSfYybkBw/viewform