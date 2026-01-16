Phoenix Group
media release: The Phoenix Group provides space for discussion, skill building, and access to resources through presentations and workshops. This group is open and specifically for individuals who identify as female and are impacted by the criminal justice system
Meetings every other Tuesday, 5:30-8:00 PM, JustDane Offices: 128 E. Olin Ave., Suite 202, Madison.
For more information contact:
Shanita at shanita@justdane.org
Jaylin at jaylin@justdane.org
Brenda at brenda@justdane.org
or call (608) 256-0906
Meals provided for those who RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJvE8EkJLDFFC9KhucUb5tVAoT2WOc3v9_PFYQ4KSfYybkBw/viewform
Info
JustDane 128 E. Olin Ave. Suite 202, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Support Groups