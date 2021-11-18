media release: With liberation as their main ingredient, Phony Ppl is truly the epitome of creative expression. There are no limits when it comes to the spontaneously live performances of these Brooklyn-born artists, fusing an exquisite spectrum of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, soul, and rock into a single musical entity.

The five-man band is composed of Manhattan School of Music vocalist Elbee Thrie, keyboard player and composer Aja Grant, School of Rock Guitarist Elijah Rawk, visual artist and bassist Bari Bass and Music Conservatory percussionist Matthew Byas. As Blue-Note artists, Phony Ppl has earned praise from Tyler the Creator, Childish Gambino and has released a hit with Megan Thee Stallion.