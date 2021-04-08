ONLINE: Photo Editing

media release: Learn to edit photos on your phone. We will go through the ins and outs of in-phone editing and the amazing free editing app called SnapSeed. Go ahead and download the app and we will go over it together.

*Stephanie Shanks is a professional photographer specializing in portrait and landscape photography. She is passionate about teaching others how to add more creativity to their lives. Email Gary at gflesher@cityofmadison.com to register.