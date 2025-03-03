RSVP for Photo Embroidery

media release: For adults 18+. $50. Friday, March 7, 2025, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Learn how to add texture and detail to your favorite photographs through hand embroidery.

In this 2-hour workshop by Ireri Andrea Muñiz Ortega, you will learn the technique of photo embroidery, including materials, the ideal stitches, and the final care of the pieces. By the end of the workshop, you will have learned all the necessary steps to continue creating photo embroideries and have a finished piece that you can hang at home! All supplies included. Registration deadline: 3/3/25