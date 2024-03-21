media release: What makes a photo interesting? How do you improve when you’re already good? “Photographic haiku” is a novel approach to exploring photography. About a decade ago Rubin recognized key attributes of the greatest photos in history aligned inexplicably to the rules of haiku. As he studied haiku more deeply, he found that the principles of this poetic form made for something both inspiring and teachable for anyone with a camera.

Rubin uses examples from his own work in combination with numerous historic works from Adams, Tice, Callahan, Kertesz, Erwitt, Weston, and dozens of others, to illustrate these ideas. His approach also speaks to capturing “the decisive moment,” as Cartier-Bresson described, and offers a platform not only for personal photojournalism and street photography, but for photos of any kind of subject matter.

M. H. Rubin has been a photographer and collector for more than 40 years, a new Santa Fe local after decades in the Bay Area. As a young protégé of Jerry Uelsmann, today he shoots and evangelizes photographic photographic exploration for non-professionals. He is the director of a large collection of classical 20th-century works, always incorporated into his lectures, and has spent the past years developing a new curriculum in photographic education. His book “The Photograph as Haiku” was released in 2023.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

Please contact Darcy Berg at darcy@darcyberg.com if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.