The Photograph
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Photograph (2020)
When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae, hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life—an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist. Drama, Romance, 106 minutes. Rated PG-13
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies