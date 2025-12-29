Photographing East Africa: A Glamping Safari Adventure

media release: Lou Gusmano will offer an immersive and informative look into a once-in-a-lifetime, luxurious African adventure he took with family and friends in 2025. He will share photos and stories of their unforgettable experiences. Highlights include a successful search for rare mountain gorillas in Uganda, a vehicle safari to see the Great Migration in Tanzania’s Serengeti, and time spent in the Mount Kilimanjaro region and Ngorongoro Crater where African wildlife lives in an immense, zoo-like environment created by nature millions of years ago. His talk will blend inspiration, education, and personal experience with photographic imagery.

Lou is a semi-retired marketing consultant and researcher whose lifelong passion for photography began at the age of 12. With more than 50 years behind the lens, photography isn’t just a profession for Lou; it’s a lifelong joy and a creative pursuit that continues to inspire him every day.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

Please contact Wendy Murkve at programming@photomidwest.org if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!