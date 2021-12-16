ONLINE: Photographing Istanbul

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are held online at 7:00pm CDT on the third Thursday of each month, on Zoom.

Photographing Istanbul

Cameron & Nazan Gillie

Free and open to the public.

Istanbul is a photographer’s dream. It’s one of the most picturesque and historic cities in the world. Cameron, who grew up on a farm in Northern Minnesota, has photographed and experienced Istanbul far more than a typical tourist. Nazan, a marine scientist, grew up in Istanbul.

Cameron and Nazan will share a presentation of Istanbul’s historical sights and everyday life captured with Cameron’s photography, as well as tips on visiting this remarkable city.