ONLINE: Photographing Istanbul

press release: August 19 at 7 p.m. CDT. To join, go to www.zoom.com/join. Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Cameron Gillie, a photojournalist on assignment in Louisiana, met Nazan Atilla, a marine scientist who grew up in Istanbul. The two are now married and visit Istanbul often to visit family. Cameron has always brought a camera to document historical places as well as daily life in Istanbul.

Istanbul is a photographer’s dream. It’s one of the most picturesque and historic cities in the world. Cameron, who grew up on a farm in Northern Minnesota, has photographed and experienced Istanbul far more than a typical tourist.

Cameron and Nazan will share a presentation of Istanbul’s historical sights and everyday life captured with Cameron’s photography, as well as tips on visiting this remarkable city.

PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are held online at 7:00pm CDT on the third Thursday of each month.