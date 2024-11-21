Photography Adventures Close to Home

media release: After personal events limited Kip Ladage's ability to travel, he concentrated his efforts on photography close to home. In this presentation, he will discuss his process and how his photography experiences have improved dramatically.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

Please contact Darcy Berg at darcy@darcyberg.com if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.