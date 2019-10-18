Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books

to Google Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00

Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green 6306 Hwy. 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books features photography by Brian Kelley, Madison; Susan Carlson, Madison; Robert Hartmann vintage photos of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings; Handcrafted furniture by Eric Wallner, Dodgeville and John Schakel, Spring Green; and books by author Doris Green, Spring Green;

Friday through Sunday, Oct 18-20, 10-5 each day; free admittance to the show and sale

At Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, 6306 State Hwy 23, Spring Green, WI

contact Wyomingvalleyschool@gmail.com 

Info

Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green 6306 Hwy. 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-588-2544
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-18 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books - 2019-10-20 10:00:00