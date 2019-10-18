press release: Photography, Furniture and A Few Good Books features photography by Brian Kelley, Madison; Susan Carlson, Madison; Robert Hartmann vintage photos of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings; Handcrafted furniture by Eric Wallner, Dodgeville and John Schakel, Spring Green; and books by author Doris Green, Spring Green;

Friday through Sunday, Oct 18-20, 10-5 each day; free admittance to the show and sale

At Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, 6306 State Hwy 23, Spring Green, WI

contact Wyomingvalleyschool@gmail.com