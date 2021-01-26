ONLINE: Photography Workshop

press release: JAMES CAGLE PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP, Live via Zoom • Tuesday, January 26 • 5 pm

If you have a passion for photography and are looking to learn some new techniques, please join us for a virtual photo workshop and critique with MMoCA Assistant Curator Elizabeth Shoshany Anderson. The workshop is free and open to the public. To prepare for the workshop, please view MMoCA Curator Emeritus Rick Axsom’s Virtual Gallery Talk on the work of photographer James Cagle, whose exhibition James Cagle: A Final Mediation on Art is on view at MMoCA through January 31, 2021. Please click here to view the gallery talk. The video addresses the artist’s photographic techniques and subjects, demonstrating how Cagle utilized the formalist language of modernist photography to transform familiar objects and overlooked spaces into elegant compositions. The Workshop will be a group discussion of participants’ work that may be similar to or inspired by Cagle’s approach. All participants—Cagle’s former students, admirers of Cagle’s work, or artists who enjoy and appreciate modernist photography— are welcome.

Register in Advance | James Cagle: A Final Meditation on Art