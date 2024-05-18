PhotoMidwest Annual Membership Meeting
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: The purpose of the Annual Membership Meeting is to present to the Members a statement of accomplishments for the past year, financial status, goals and objectives for the coming year, and the approval of nominees to the Board of Directors and any changes to the by-laws. All PhotoMidwest members are invited to attend.
