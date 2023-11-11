PhotoMidwest Black and White Interest Group

media release: This exhibit will be in the PhotoMidwest Gallery, 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison, WI 53711, from November 1 - December 31, 2023. A reception will be held at the gallery on Thursday, November 9, from 7 - 9 PM.

It may seem contradictory to attribute abstract potential to a medium based on a device specifically designed to accurately record the reality towards which it is directed. But it is precisely the challenges presented by this apparent contradiction, and the unlimited potential for subjective expression offered those who successfully overcome those challenges, that has fueled continued interest in abstract photography as an artform.

This exhibit of photographs by members of PhotoMidwest’s Black and White Interest Group was curated from submissions offered in response to a generic call for B&W ‘Abstract’ photographs, leaving interpretation of ‘Abstract’ to the individual photographer. As such, the collection reflects the diversity of interpretations, techniques, styles, and intents typical of this creative genre.