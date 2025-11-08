PhotoMidwest Black and White Interest Group

media release: Step into a world where light and shadow weave stories, and time stands still.

Timeless: The Enduring Black and White Photograph celebrates the beauty and unwavering power of monochrome imagery.

This exhibition by members of PhotoMidwest’s Black and White Interest Group explores how the black and white image draws viewers into the essence of the subject independent of time or place.

The Nov/Dec exhibit will open at Noon on Saturday, 11/1.

There will be a reception for the artists on Thursday 11/6 from 7-9 PM.

The exhibit will close at 4 PM on Saturday 12/20.