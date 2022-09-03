press release: PhotoMidwest Festival 2022 - Member Exhibition

This exhibition contains photographs submitted by PhotoMidwest Members including members of PhotoMidwest’s Special Interest Groups - Human Interest and Street Photography, Women's Interest, Alternography, Black and White, Nature, Long Exposure, Landscape, and Travel. Online gallery here.

The photographs are spread between two gallery spaces, the Playhouse Gallery at the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street, Madison; and the PhotoMidwest Studio Gallery at 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison (open Saturdays noon-4 pm).

Exhibits in both galleries will be on display from August 31 - December 4, 2022.