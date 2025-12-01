PhotoMidwest Holiday Party

media release: Join your friends from PhotoMidwest on Saturday, January 10, 2026, for our annual holiday party at the PhotoMidwest Studio.

Between 10 am and noon, come to the studio to enjoy some fun and games with other PhotoMidwest members! We’ll have a light brunch, including doughnuts and bagels, with gluten free options, coffee, juice, and a fruit and cheese platter. If you like, you can bring something to share.

We’ll have our annual BINGO game, and some door prizes, so bring your holiday spirit and be ready to have a good time!