PhotoMidwest Member Exhibition 2022 reception

press release: PhotoMidwest Festival 2022 - Member Exhibition

This exhibition contains photographs submitted by PhotoMidwest Members including members of PhotoMidwest’s Special Interest Groups - Human Interest and Street Photography, Women's Interest, Alternography, Black and White, Nature, Long Exposure, Landscape, and Travel. Online gallery here.

The photographs are spread between two gallery spaces, the Playhouse Gallery at the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street, Madison; and the PhotoMidwest Studio Gallery at 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison (open Saturdays noon-4 pm).

Exhibits in both galleries will be on display from August 31 - December 4, 2022.

Reception: October 7, 2022

5:00-6:30 pm Overture Playhouse, 201 State St, Madison, WI 53703

6:45-8:00 pm PhotoMidwest Studios, 700 Rayovac Dr., Suite 212, Madison, WI 53711-2476

RELATED: PhotoMidwest 12th Biennial Exhibition : September 22 - December 2, 2022, Promega Corporation Gallery

PhotoMidwest’s Biennial Exhibition is our signature show. The exhibition will celebrate the work of photographers living in one of 13 Midwest states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin. Selected works will be displayed at Promega Corporation’s superb Art Showcase space and in our virtual gallery. Juried by Aline Smithson.

Reception: September 22, 2022 - 3:30-6:30 pm

Welcome and talk by jurist Aline Smithson at 5 pm

Promega Art Showcase, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg