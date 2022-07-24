PhotoMidwest New Members 2020-21

× Expand courtesy PhotoMidwest "Umbrellas" by Merle Cook, part of the New Member Show on display through Aug. 27, 2022.

The Studio Gallery at PhotoMidwest has been closed to the public since the onset of COVID in 2020, but its regular gallery hours from noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays resumed this month. On the walls: An exhibition of work by new members of the nonprofit, volunteer-run photography collective. A reception for the exhibit takes place at 7 p.m., July 21, and the exhibit is up through Aug. 27.