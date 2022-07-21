PhotoMidwest New Members 2021 reception

media release: This exhibit will be the first to hang in the Studio Gallery since the shutdown. ALL members are invited and encouraged to see the exhibit, welcome new members from 2020-21 and celebrate the re-opening of the studio. There will be food and good cheer! July 21, 7 p.m. is the reception for the long-delayed NEW Member Show from 2021.

The exhibit runs July 2 to August 27

