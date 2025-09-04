PhotoMidwest New Members Exhibit reception

media release: Members who joined PhotoMidwest for the first time between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025, were invited to participate in our 2025 biennial New Members’ Exhibit. Fifteen members signed up to participate in this event. They were allowed to submit one or two photographs of their own choosing for this group show. These photographers hung their photographs in our gallery and submitted digital copies of their photographs for inclusion in this online exhibit.

The Photographers: The new members participating in this show are Candace Banks, Celia Amantea Schulz, Daniel Lockwood, Elliot Vittes, Hanque Macari, Henry Redman, Iris Hidding, Jory Carlin, Liam Kane-Grade, Margarita Zamora, Mark Greenberg, Nancy Dawn, Ryan Schmid, Simen Maske and Vivienne Timchenko.

The exhibit will be on view at the PhotoMidwest Gallery in September and October. Open Saturdays noon-4pm. Opening reception Thursday, September 4, 2025, 7-9pm.