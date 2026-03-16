PhotoMidwest Open House

media release: Curious about what happens inside our studio? Come explore all that PhotoMidwest has to offer!

Free and Open to the Public.

Join us to:

Tour our studio

View our March and April exhibit, Two Takes on Jazz

“Meditation on Jazz Musicians” by George Roesch Johnson

“Mostly Madison Music” by Ken Halfmann

Live darkroom demos!

Check out our digital print lab

Learn about our film scanning equipment

Enjoy some snacks and talk with other photographers

Whether you're new to photography or a seasoned artist, we’d love to meet you and show you around!

We look forward to seeing you! 700 Rayovac Dr #208, Madison, WI 53711

PhotoMidwest Gallery is open to the public Saturdays noon-4pm.