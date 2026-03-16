PhotoMidwest Open House
to
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Curious about what happens inside our studio? Come explore all that PhotoMidwest has to offer!
Free and Open to the Public.
Join us to:
- Tour our studio
- View our March and April exhibit, Two Takes on Jazz
“Meditation on Jazz Musicians” by George Roesch Johnson
“Mostly Madison Music” by Ken Halfmann
- Live darkroom demos!
- Check out our digital print lab
- Learn about our film scanning equipment
- Enjoy some snacks and talk with other photographers
Whether you're new to photography or a seasoned artist, we’d love to meet you and show you around!
We look forward to seeing you! 700 Rayovac Dr #208, Madison, WI 53711
PhotoMidwest Gallery is open to the public Saturdays noon-4pm.