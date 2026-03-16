PhotoMidwest Open House

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PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Curious about what happens inside our studio? Come explore all that PhotoMidwest has to offer!

Free and Open to the Public.

Join us to:

  • Tour our studio
  • View our March and April exhibit, Two Takes on Jazz

“Meditation on Jazz Musicians” by George Roesch Johnson

“Mostly Madison Music” by Ken Halfmann

  • Live darkroom demos! 
  • Check out our digital print lab
  • Learn about our film scanning equipment
  • Enjoy some snacks and talk with other photographers

Whether you're new to photography or a seasoned artist, we’d love to meet you and show you around!

We look forward to seeing you! 700 Rayovac Dr #208, Madison, WI 53711

PhotoMidwest Gallery is open to the public Saturdays noon-4pm.

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PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
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