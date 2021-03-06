ONLINE: PhotoMidwest Spring Member Show

press release: Spring is (almost) in the air! We are gearing up for our popular Spring Photo Midwest Member Show which runs from Saturday March 6 through Saturday April 3, 2021, at UW Hospital in our usual gallery space in the Surgery Waiting Area.

However due to COVID restrictions the physical show at UW will not be open to the public or our members. The show will exist to boost morale for the dedicated hospital employees and patients and their families who are suffering through the pandemic and really appreciate the art being displayed in the hospital.

PhotoMidwest will create a virtual gallery exhibit on our website for the enjoyment of our members and the public.

This exhibit opportunity is free and open to all PhotoMidwest members in good standing at the time of the show. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

DEADLINE FOR PARTICIPATION: Wednesday March 3, 2021, to submit photo information and jpeg image. March 5 is the drop off date for your framed artwork.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR! Here are important dates to keep in mind:

Wednesday, March 3: Deadline for information submission. Upload your image using this link: Submit Photos for the Member Show. This link contains specific information on how to name your image file and what size to make it. The form also asks for info on price, frame size and contact info. Follow all of the instructions carefully!

Friday, March 5, 9 am- 11:30 am Image drop-off** at 700 Rayovac Drive, parking lot of PhotoMidwest (or building lobby depending on weather) **Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic our Image drop-off will NOT be at UW Hospital. Bring your printed image to 700 Rayovac Dr between 9am and 11:30 am so it can be transported to UW Hospital. Image drop-off is coordinated by Mike Engelberger smwmikee@yahoo.com. Contact Mike with any questions about the UW Hospital exhibit. Our artwork will be delivered to UW Hospital by 3 or 4 PhotoMidwest members on Saturday for UW Hospital staff to install.

» Reception is canceled for this year due to the Pandemic

Saturday, April 3, from 10:30am - 12:30pm: Image pick-up, 700 Rayovac Dr, parking lot of PhotoMidwest.

If you can assist with drop-off, or pick-up, please let Mike Engelberger smwmikee@yahoo.com know ASAP! This is a great way to meet and talk with other members.

EXHIBITION RULES & REGULATIONS:

Any current PhotoMidwest member may enter one image to hang in the shows, at no cost (and if your membership is due for renewal, please renew ahead of time online, or bring a check for your membership dues to the photo drop-off).

As a member show, there is no jury; so the image choice is entirely up to you. Please be considerate of the sensitive nature of the hospital’s patients, employees and the and the pandemic. No violence or nudity please.

Submitting your image as described above (Submit Photos for the Member Show) will permit PhotoMidwest to use your image on the PhotoMidwest website, newsletter and social media for promotion purposes.

Images need to be framed with a wire hanging device - no saw-tooth hangers. Beyond that you may print and frame them however you see fit as long as it is a finished product (no matted only prints). Canvas, metal, glass or paper are all fine.

If your frame size is larger than 48" please contact Mike for special assistance

On the back bottom right corner place your image information including your name, image title, price* (or NFS if not for sale), overall framed size and contact information.

Note: Drop-off and pick-up times are fixed; if you are unable to meet either of these windows, either ask a friend to help or contact Robin at robindowns77@gmail.com about transporting your image.

*Sales at UW Hospital are handled by UW Hospital, which will collect a 20% commission on any sales.

If you need help with selection advice, printing options or framing or matting PMW can advise. Write us at camera@photomidwest.org.