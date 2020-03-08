PhotoMidwest

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Spring is (almost) in the air! PhotoMidwest is gearing up for our popular Spring Photo Midwest Member Show which runs from Saturday February 29 through Saturday April 4, 2020 at UW Hospital in our usual gallery space in the C5/2 Surgery Waiting Area and E5/2 Main Entrance. The reception is Sunday, March 8, from 1 - 3pm.

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
