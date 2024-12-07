Photos with Santa

media release: Santa is coming back to town for our annual event and we don’t want you to miss him! 

*Due to how much this event has grown, we’ve added two dates this year.

Day 1 Details:

Saturday, December 7, 2024, 9am – 3pm, Madison College – Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St, Madison, WI 53713

Cost: FREE

Audience: All are welcome

Day 2 Details:

Sunday, December 8, 2024, 10am – 2pm, Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton, Madison, WI 53703

Cost: FREE

Audience: All are welcome

