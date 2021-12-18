press release: Photos with Santa in partnership with Progress Center for Black Women

Saturday, December 18, 11 am–2 pm

Our friends at the Progress Center for Black Women invite families for a holiday photo opportunity with Santa in MCM's outdoor Wonderground. The photo opportunity is free with museum admission. We expect this to be a popular event, with time spent waiting in line. Please dress for the weather and plan to be in line no later than 1 pm.

A trip to the Madison Children’s Museum is a great family adventure. Our building is brimming with changing exhibits, daily events, and drop-in activities, so there’s always something new to discover.

Please Note: Masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and up

The majority of our visitors are children who are not yet able to be vaccinated against COVID-19. We will continue to monitor conditions and consult public health guidance for places where children congregate and adjust our policies accordingly. Dane County Public Health currently requires masks for people ages two and older when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people are present.

Masks may only be removed in our dining area, which has been moved to the Celebrations room, or in outside play spaces like the Rooftop Ramble.

In addition to requiring masks, the museum continues with other COVID safety measures, including reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning and upgraded air circulation equipment.