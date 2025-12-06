× Expand ArrowStar Photography The Progress Center for Black Women hosts a Photos with Santa event each December. The Progress Center for Black Women hosts a Photos with Santa event each December.

media release: Santa (longtime community leader Anthony Cooper Sr.) and his helpers are ready to pose with your kids, family, and friends for the perfect holiday snapshot! Join the Progress Center for Black Women, in partnership with Olbrich Botanical Gardens, for this fun and festive event!

Photos with Santa is FREE and also includes admission to Olbrich’s Holiday Express Model Train and Flower Show. All tickets include a timed entry.

To maintain an enjoyable environment for all guests, we strongly recommend reserving tickets in advance. Only one ticket is needed per family/group.

*** If the time slot you would like to attend is full, please come anyway. We will accommodate walk-ins without pre-registration. ***