media release: The Santa Day tradition continues at Shake Rag Alley. Photos with Santa are a holiday tradition at Shake Rag Alley. On Saturday, December 7, visit the historic campus for photos, holiday crafts, gingerbread cottage-making, and sweet treats.

Santa takes a break from toymaking to be at the Cabinet Shop for photos from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. In the Lind Pavilion, families can make gingerbread cottages and holiday crafts from 10 a.m.-1 pm. Advanced registration is recommended online or by phone for photos and crafts: photos with Santa are $10 each, and holiday crafts and gingerbread cottages are $5 each. Take-home kits are also available for pick up to create holiday fun at home.

Check in will be at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St. After checking in, visitors are welcome to walk the decorated grounds, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. This beloved community tradition is also a fundraiser supporting our nonprofit arts organization. In addition to Santa, a number of elves come out to volunteer and make merry. Elf-volunteers welcome. For more information, visit ShakeRagAlley.org or call (608) 987-3292.