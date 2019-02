press release: On March 14, 2019, from 6-9 PM BadgerBOTS is hosting an open-house celebration and fundraiser at our Robotics Education Center in Middleton. There will be hands-on robot demos, fun coding activities for all ages, LEGOs, 3D printing, a silent auction and lots of delicious pie.

BadgerBOTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 45-4598842) that has been a force in STEM education for almost 15 years. In 2018 alone: